The top scorer of the Colombia senior team, Radamel Falcaowas in the news in the last hours due to an event that he starred in the field of Vallecano Ray, a team where the Colombian who is not having a good time plays. Now, he was involved in an episode in which he hit a football fan with a ball. Real Madrid.

Social networks exploded after seeing the fact that involves the Colombian soccer player, who is more substitute than ever in the Vallecano Raya Spanish team that is struggling to finish a season that has not been the best in 2023, being one of the most irregular clubs in the Spanish League.

The moment was recorded on video Radamel Falcao he hits a Real Madrid fan who was bothering him from the stands of the stadium Vallecano Raydue to the rivalry that these two clubs have because they are in the same city, but in a different sector.

This whole situation that he was a part of Falcao It was a new challenge that has been proposed in the stadiums of Spain. It is about hitting the ball from the grass to one of the stands of the sports arena, where a fan of the Real Madrid.

Radamel Falcao has sharpened his aim

Despite the fact that the Colombian has not played much on the pitch with the Vallecano Rayhis aim is intact as in his entire career, since in the video it is observed how he hits the target without any problem, since the objective was to hit with the ball some of the parts of the body of the fan of the Real Madrid.

Here is the video where you can see Radamel Falcao’s aim: