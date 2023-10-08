Sunday’s gossip: Bowen, Sancho, Mourinho, Jesus, Osimhen, Davies, Mitoma, Lindelof

England forward Jarrod Bowen, 26, had been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United but has agreed a new contract with West Ham. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Juventus could try to sign England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, on loan in January prior to making the move permanent next summer. (Sun)external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho says he is committed to his work at the Italian club but is “convinced” that he will one day work in Saudi Arabia (MBC Egypt, via Reuters)external-link

Roma have denied a report that they are set to sack Mourinho and bring in former Germany boss Hansi Flick if they lose to Cagliari on Sunday. (ANSA, via Football Italia)external-link

Napoli are looking at Arsenal’s 26-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, Atletico Madrid’s 30-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata and Lille’s Canada international Jonathan David, 23, as possible replacements for 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, whose contract runs out in 2025. (Calciomercato)external-link

Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to compete for the signing of Canada’s 22-year-old left-sided defender or winger Alphonso Davies, whose contract at Bayern Munich runs out in 2025. (Fichajes, in Spanish)external-link

Brighton will not agree to a release clause being put in the new contract for 26-year-old Japan winger Karou Mitoma, who has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs. (Football Insider)external-link

Manchester United are to trigger an option to extend 29-year-old’s Sweden defender Victor Lindelof’s contract by a year so that it runs until June 2025. (Star)external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing Belgium striker Lois Openda, 23, from German side RB Leipzig. (Football Transfers)external-link

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is understood to have a £100m release clause in the new five-year contract the 25-year-old has signed with Newcastle United.(Guardian)external-link

Liverpool are among a number of clubs that want to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, 21, according to the player’s agent. (90 min)external-link

Atletico Madrid have set an asking price of 80m euros for Barcelona to turn Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, loan deal into a permanent switch. (AS – in Spanish)external-link

Tottenham are monitoring Galatasaray and Turkish winger Kerem Akturkoglu, 24. (Fotospor, via Goal)external-link

Former Bayern Munich and assistant manager Danny Rohl, 34, is believed to be in talks with Sheffield Wednesday about becoming the club’s new manager following the sacking of Xisco Munoz. (Sheffield Star)external-link

