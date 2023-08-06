Home » Sunday’s gossip: Kudus, Kane, Olise, Balogun, Coutinho, Van de Ven, Schmeichel
Sports

Sunday’s gossip: Kudus, Kane, Olise, Balogun, Coutinho, Van de Ven, Schmeichel

by admin
Sunday’s gossip: Kudus, Kane, Olise, Balogun, Coutinho, Van de Ven, Schmeichel

Brighton have agreed a deal in principle for Ajax’s Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 23, for a fee in the region of £34.5m. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Manchester City are looking to cash in on Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 29, after signing 21-year-old Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. (Mirror)external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has ignored Bayern Munich’s deadline to make a decision on their £86m bid for England striker Harry Kane, 30. (Bild – in German)external-link

Aston Villa’s English winger Jaden Philogene, 21, has emerged as a target for Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Newcastle have been in contact with the agent of Galatasaray forward Nicolo Zaniolo, 24, but AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in the Italy international. (breaking latest news)external-link

An unnamed Qatari club has approached Aston Villa about the availability of Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 31. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Bayer Leverkusen’s Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba, 24, is no longer a target for Tottenham as they put their full focus on signing Wolfsburg’s 22-year-old Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven. (Yahoo)external-link

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with French winger Michael Olise, 21, after offering Crystal Palace £26m. (Metro)external-link

England Under-21 international defender Lewis Hall, 18, could be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan, with Crystal Palace keen. (90 min)external-link

Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Nice over a move for 36-year-old Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. (Nottingham Post)external-link

Inter Milan are keen on Arsenal’s USA striker Folarin Balogun, 22, after missing out on West Ham’s 24-year-old Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca, who looks set to join Atalanta. (Express)external-link

See also  State exam templates 2022 (eighth grade and high school diploma): at the end it is only recommended

Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are monitoring English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, with Chelsea open to letting him depart this summer. (Yahoo)external-link

Sheffield United have been told they will need to pay £10m to sign English midfielder Lewis O’Brien, 24, from Nottingham Forest. (Irish Sun)external-link

Burnley have reached an agreement with Ajax on a loan deal, with an obligation to buy, their 21-year-old Denmark forward Mohamed Daramy. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

England Under-20 midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 20, is the subject of interest from Burnley as Aston Villa are open to letting him leave for £12m. (Express & Star)external-link

West Ham will need to part with £40m to sign Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, from Manchester United. (Football Insider)external-link

Celtic are set to battle with Wolves for Manchester City’s England Under-21 midfielder Tommy Doyle, 21. (Scottish Sun)external-link

The back page of the Express

You may also like

Now in the live stream: Round of 16...

Blue Jays Take Down Red Sox 5-4 with...

Keira Walsh: England’s Lionesses get Women’s World Cup...

Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Netherlands...

Dmytro Skapintsev to Knicks in Exhibit 10 deal

Cycling: Schachmann does not participate in the World...

Spal 2018 presentation, procession and smoke bombs: 5...

HSV meets Karlsruhe: Tim Walter wants to be...

Cuban Baseball Final Commences: Industriales vs. Las Tunas...

Teqball, how beach ping pong football is played

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy