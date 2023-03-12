Original title: Premier League-Kane doubled Sun Xingmin scored Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest at home

At 23:00 on March 11th, Beijing time, in the 27th round of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur played against Nottingham Forest at home. In the first half of the game, Kane scored twice to help Tottenham take the lead. Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham Forest in the half; -1 wins.

At the start of the game, in the 3rd minute, Tottenham scored a goal but was disallowed. Richarlison single-handedly faced the goalkeeper and scored the goal. However, the referee confirmed that he was offside first. This would have been Richard Lisson’s first Premier League goal of the season. In the 12th minute, Sun Xingmin took a set kick from the front court, and Romero’s header from the penalty area missed the baseline.

In the 19th minute, Tottenham scored a goal! Pedro Polo made a pass from outside the penalty area, Kane headed the ball into the far corner and scored, and Tottenham led 1-0.

In the 23rd minute, Ben Davis made a pass and was saved not far by Navas, and Skip missed a long shot from outside the penalty area. In the 28th minute, Tottenham had a chance to set the ball on the right side of the front court. Sun Xingmin drove to find Kane. The latter’s shot in the penalty area was blocked and confiscated by Navas. In the 30th minute, Ben Davis crossed, and Sun Xingmin got the ball from the right side of the front court and hit the goal and was blocked. Then Hoibel made a cross, and Ben Davis’ header went wide.

In the 35th minute, Tottenham extended their lead! Richarlison received a pass from Kane and came to the penalty area and was brought down by Frouler. The referee gave a penalty! Kane made a penalty, Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham Forest.

In the 43rd minute, Pedro Polo received a pass from Langley and made a follow-up pass to the penalty area. Kane’s header was slightly higher. There were 2 minutes of stoppage time in the first half. During the stoppage time, Nottingham Forest’s corner kick was blocked, and then the team’s frontcourt cooperation with Shelvey’s shot was also blocked. The corner kick was resolved by Foster with a single punch.

At halftime, Tottenham temporarily took a 2-0 lead.

At the beginning of the second half, in the 46th minute, Ben Davis sent a through ball, and Richarlison followed up in the penalty area and was caught by the goalkeeper. In the 51st minute, Nottingham Forest took a free kick in the front court, and Andre Ayew’s header was cleared. In the 55th minute, Lodi tackled Richarlison and received a yellow card.

In the 57th minute, Richarlison crossed the penalty area from the right side of the front court, and Sun Xingmin’s follow-up shot hesitated and was blocked. In the 59th minute, Felipe volleyed directly after receiving Shelvey’s pass, and the ball missed a lot. In the 60th minute, Hoibel sent a diagonal pass, and Pedro Polo followed up and hit the goal from the right, which was picked up by Navas. In the 61st minute, Brennan Johnson’s shot from the right side of the penalty area was taken by Foster.

In the 62nd minute, Tottenham scored again! Richarlison received a long pass from the right side of the front field and swept across the penalty area. Sun Xingmin followed up and hit the goal. Tottenham led 3-0.

In the 67th minute, Tottenham had a free kick on the left side of the frontcourt. Sun Xingmin drove out to find Kane, who was cleared with a header. In the 70th minute, Ayou got it in the middle circle and was brought down by Dell. The referee showed Dell a yellow card. In the 73rd minute, Nottingham Forest made a substitution. Wood, who had just played for 5 minutes, was injured and replaced by Nico Williams. In the 75th minute, Sun Xingmin took a right corner kick and Navas got it. In the 79th minute, Tottenham missed a good opportunity. Richarlison missed a pass from Sun Xingmin and missed the goal.

In the 82nd minute, Nottingham Forest scored a goal, Felipe took a corner kick and flew the header, Worraer scored with a header, Nottingham Forest 1-3 Tottenham.

In the 85th minute, Tottenham began to make substitutions. Richarlison and Sun Xingmin were replaced by Lucas Jr. and Kulusevsky. Richarlison still did not score this season. In the 88th minute, Lucas Jr. received a pass from Kane and headed the goal, and the ball was blocked. 4 minutes of stoppage time in the second half. During stoppage time, Kulusevski’s small angle shot from the right side of the front field was blocked. Then Nottingham Forest had an opportunity to attack, and Shelvey’s long shot went out of the bottom line.

In stoppage time countdown, Nottingham Forest won a penalty! Dennis got the ball in the front penalty area, Kulusevski accidentally handballed in defense, the referee confirmed the penalty through var! However, Andre Ayew faced Foster’s shot and was saved, and the game ended immediately.

In the end, Tottenham defeated Nottingham Forest 3-1 at home and continued to rank fourth in the league.

Lineups for both sides:

Tottenham Hotspur: 20-Foster, 34-Langlet, 15-Dell, 17-Christian Romero, 23-Pedro Polo, 33-Ben Davis, 4 -Skip (97th minute 29-Pep Saar), 5-Hoibel, 9-Richardlison (85th minute 27-Lucas Moura), 7-Sun Xingmin (85th minute Minutes 21-Kulusewski), 10-Kane

Nottingham Forest: 12-Navas, 24-Olier, 4-Worrell, 38-Felipe, 32-Lodi, 5-Aurel Mangala (25-Dennis in the 46th minute), 6 -Shervey, 23-Frouler (22-Yates in the 67th minute), 10-Gibbs-White, 11-Lingard (34-Andre Ayew in the 46th minute), 20-Brennan -Johnson (39-Wood in the 67th minute, 7-Nico Williams in the 73rd minute)

