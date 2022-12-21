Home Sports Forget…a letter: when Kimmich’s agent thought his client was required by Bayer!
Forget…a letter: when Kimmich’s agent thought his client was required by Bayer!

Forget…a letter: when Kimmich’s agent thought his client was required by Bayer!

In the frenzy of work, some small mistakes happen. And as Bayern Munich’s ex Ds recounted, the midfielder’s agent was exchanging Bayern’s offer for one from Bayer… Leverkusen.

As told by the former DS of Bayern Munich, the agent of the German midfielder was exchanging Bayern's offer for one from Bayer… Leverkusen. A sliding door that opened a present for the boy as a great footballer.

BAVARIA O BAVARIA?

Bayer and Bayern are often confusing in Germany. Sounds undoubtedly similar but career opportunities and successes, as well as purchasing power and earnings, absolutely different. And as Michael Reschke, former sporting director of Bayern Munich, told the podcast Meine Bayern-Woche of Sport 1Joshua Kimmich’s agent was very surprised by the call from the Bavarian Giants club. To such an extent that I thought it was a mistake. Specifically, to a call from Bayer… Leverkusen. After all, his client, at that moment, was playing in the third division with Leipzig still far from becoming the colossus that later became capable of contending with the Bavarians for the Bundesliga title. Luckily for him, and for Kimmich, the misunderstanding was quickly cleared up. The call was from Bayern, strictly with the final “n”, who had already framed the boy and sensed his potential.

TOO MUCH MONEY

Once the situation is clarified. the negotiation was immediately unlocked. Kimmich’s agent did not hesitate to contact the midfielder, enthusiastic (in 2015) to play with Guardiola. All convinced, except one. And not exactly any character. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believed, in fact, that the 10 million for the price tag of such a young boy who played in the third division was decidedly too much. However, according to the reconstruction, Reschke hit the right keys: “Ten million euros are really nothing for a player with a secure future in the national team and who will be very important for Bayern in the coming years”. Deal, in the fullest sense of the term, done. Guardiola has forged him, Ancelotti has refined him and Bayern are enjoying it. And he enjoys a market value, even keeping close, sixfold and a footballer who can’t make a fortune… of Bayer!

See also  European Athletics Championships: Crippa wins gold in 10 thousand meters

December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 14:57)

