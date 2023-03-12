Home Health Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war today 12 March
Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war today 12 March

Russia now controls most of the eastern areas in Bakhmut’s front line, but Ukraine is effectively impeding the advance of Moscow’s troops, according to the British MoD.

Most of the Russian assault groups in Bakhmut consist of fighters from the Wagner private military company reinforced by paratroopers, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.

Yesterday afternoon’s Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia in eastern Ukraine damaged an industrial plant and a gas pipeline. No casualties were reported. The raids also caused a fire in one of the city’s districts. The prosecutor’s office said that, according to preliminary information, the attack was carried out with S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

Ukrainian helicopters on a high-risk mission near Bakhmut, so they plan the counteroffensive

Engineers have restored power to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after massive Russian bombing this week, but 15,000 people in the surrounding areas are still without electricity. “Since the beginning of this year alone, in less than two and a half months, more than 40 enemy missiles have already hit Kharkiv,” Zelensky said.

Russia has captured some of the US- and NATO-supplied weapons left on the battlefield in Ukraine and sent them to Iran, where the US believes Tehran will try to reverse engineer the systems, sources tell CNN.

Wagner leader Prigozhin will run for president of Ukraine in 2024

In the meantime, the Ukrainian president Zelensky proposes to go back to calling Russia by the name of the medieval principality, before the Empire, Muscovy. Medvedev replies: “We will call you filthy Bandera’s Reich”, with a clear reference to Stepan Bandera, the protagonist of 20th century Ukrainian nationalism.

Russian media “in Bakhmut” show the city in ruins, strewn with dead soldiers

REPORTAGE Bakhmut’s children forced to flee the besieged city

