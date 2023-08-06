Home » The White House changed the regulations: Several hundred journalists remained without accreditation | Info
The White House changed the regulations: Several hundred journalists remained without accreditation | Info

The White House changed the regulations: Several hundred journalists remained without accreditation | Info

At least 442 journalists were left without accreditation after the White House changed the regulations for obtaining passes, the American “Fox News” reports.

In May, the White House announced new standards for annual pass renewals. Journalists who do not receive long-term passes can request daily passes.

The American portal “Politico” wrote that the number of journalists accredited to report from the White House dropped from 1,417 to 975 after the deadline for applications expired on July 31.

The White House announced that only one journalist’s request for a multi-day pass was rejected, and that several hundred of them who were left without their credentials did not apply for new ones, and some did not even meet the requirements.

SRNA

