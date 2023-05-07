Sunday’s gossip: Phillips, Walker, Messi, Guimaraes, Mount, Mac Allister, Raphinha

West Ham want to sign Manchester City and England’s 27-year-old midfielder Kalvin Phillips and right-back Kyle Walker, 32. (90 minutes)
Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal – a deal which would see Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, 33, leave the club. (Sky Sports)
PSG want Messi to stay and have presented him with the best financial offer available to him from a Champions League club. (Sunday Times – subscription required)
Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25, is set to sign a new deal at Newcastle which would make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. (Football Insider)
Juventus want to sign English forward Mason Greenwood, 21, on loan from Manchester United. (Sun on Sunday)
Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, is a prime target for Liverpool. (Mail on Sunday)
Brighton’s 24-year-old midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, a World Cup winner with Argentina, is “very keen” on joining Liverpool. (Football Insider)
Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, would consider leaving Barcelona this summer. Arsenal want the ex-Leeds player, with Chelsea and Newcastle also interested. (Sport – in Spanish)
Tottenham may have to pay Bayern Munich £10m in compensation to secure Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach. (Sunday Telegraph – subscription required)
Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s top choice. (Sunday Mirror)
Manchester City and Arsenal both want to sign AC Milan and Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer, 25. (FootballTransfers)
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, has yet to discuss his future with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. Sabitzer is currently on loan at Manchester United. (Sky Germany, via Manchester Evening News)
Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, 38, is set to leave Japanese side Fish Kobe in the summer. (Nikkan Sports – in Japanese)
Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 28, is a target West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leicester. (Team Talk)
Ex-Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is a contender to replace Chris Wilder as head coach of Watford. (Athletic – subscription required)
Manchester City want to open new contract talks with 20-year-old midfielder James McAtee after he played a key role in Sheffield United’s promotion while on loan at Bramall Lane. (Mail on Sunday)