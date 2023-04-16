Sunday’s transfer gossip: Bellingham, Mac Allister, Tchouameni, Gavi, Matip, Balogun, Vieira

Manchester City are in pole position to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer but want assurances from the England midfielder, 19, that he wants to work with manager Pep Guardiola before making a move. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Brighton value Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister at £60m-£70m but hope they could get more with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all keen on the 24-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is struggling for first team football at Real Madrid but the La Liga club will not listen to offers for the 23-year-old. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi says he does not “think Gavi would be happy at a different club” after the 18-year-old Spain midfielder was linked with a move to Chelsea. (90 minutes) external-link

Barcelona and Inter Milan have met to discuss a swap deal involving Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, leaving the Spanish club and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 30, moving in the opposite direction. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian) external-link

Chelsea have no intention of selling England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill, who is on loan at Brighton, and the 20-year-old will be part of the first-team setup at the Blues next season. (Independent) external-link

Tottenham have opened talks with England defender Eric Dier, 29, about a new three-year deal until summer 2026 and want to get it finalised quickly regardless of who becomes the club’s next manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will allow 31-year-old Cameroon centre-back Joel Matip to leave the club in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United will not offer French winger Allan Saint-Maximin a new contract and will listen to offers for the 26-year-old. (Teamtalk) external-link

RB Leipzig are interested in 21-year-old Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who is impressing on loan at Reims, as a replacement for 25-year-old France forward Christopher Nkunku, who is set to join Chelsea in the summer. (Todofichajes – in Spanish) external-link

Former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is top of Nottingham Forest’s shortlist if they decide to sack boss Steve Cooper. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link