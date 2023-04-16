Clashes in Sudan: from Darfur to relations with Moscow, who are the militias of Dagalo

Here’s who are the paramilitary rapid support forces (RSF) protagonists of the clashes with the army in Khartoum.

The commander

The RSF is commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who currently holds the position of Deputy Head of the Governing Sovereign Council of Sudan. Analysts estimate the forces number around 100,000, with bases and men across the country.

Le milizi janjaweed

It evolved from the so-called stop janjaweed who fought in the early 2000s conflict in Darfur where they were used by the regime Omar al-Bashir to help the army put down a rebellion. At least 2.5 million people have been displaced and 300,000 killed in the conflict in total, and the janjaweed are accused of widespread human rights abuses.

Against immigrants

Over time the forces increased and they were used as border guards, particularly to crack down on irregular immigration. In tandem, Dagalo’s business interests grew with Bashir’s help, and his family expanded holdings in gold mining, livestock and infrastructure.

Alongside the Saudis in Yemen

Starting in 2015, the RSF, together with the Sudanese military, began sending troops to fight in the war in Yemen alongside Saudi and Emirati troops, allowing Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, to forge ties with the powers of the Gulf.

The legitimacy

In 2017, a law was passed legitimizing the RSF as an independent security force. Military sources say that army leaders have long expressed concern about the development of Hemedti’s forces and rejected their inclusion in his ranks.

Participation in the anti-Bashir coup

In April 2019, the RSF participated in a military coup that ousted Bashir. Later that year, Hemedti signed a power-sharing agreement and became a deputy to a governing council headed by army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The massacre of protesters

Prior to signing in 2019, RSF was accused of participating in the killing of dozens of pro-democracy protesters. RSF soldiers are also accused of tribal violence.

The coup of 2021

The RSF participated in an October 2021 coup that halted the transition to elections. Dagalo later said he regretted the coup and said yes to a new agreement to restore full civilian government.

Ties with Moscow

In 2022, Dagalo visited Russia on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine and expressed readiness for the construction of a Russian base on the Red Sea. Active in Sudan is Evghenij Prigozhin’s militia, the Wagner. Prigozhin has substantial mining interests in the country and his men in his time played a significant role in supporting Bashir. The Russian base on the Red Sea serves to consolidate the “gateway” for Russian informal militias on the continent. Prigozhin sent food aid to Sudan in his name, a “weapon of exchange” with Dagalo’s forces.

Negotiations with the army

The Sudanese military as well as pro-democracy groups have called for the integration of the RSF into the military. Negotiations over this were a source of tension which delayed a final signing originally scheduled for April 1.