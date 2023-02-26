Home Sports Sunday’s transfer gossip: Mac Allister, Bellingham, Giroud, Felix, Veiga, Frimpong
Sunday's transfer gossip: Mac Allister, Bellingham, Giroud, Felix, Veiga, Frimpong

Sunday's transfer gossip: Mac Allister, Bellingham, Giroud, Felix, Veiga, Frimpong

Manchester City are keen to add Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, to their squad in the summer. (Star)external-link

Liverpool’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham will not be harmed by their struggles this season as Champions League qualification is not a deal-breaker for the 19-year-old. (CaughtOffside)external-link

AC Milan and France striker Olivier Giroud is open to a move back to the Premier League with London sides West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford all potential destinations for the 36-year-old. (Sun)external-link

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Celtic vigo and Spain Under-21 midfielder Gabri Veiga, 20. (AS, via Sun)external-link

Manchester United are plotting a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22. (Football Insider)external-link

Chelsea will allow 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos to join Vasco da Gama on loan after a proposed loan to palm trees collapsed. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves have all been monitoring Union Berlin’s German midfielder Rani Khedira, 29. (90 minutes)external-link

Newcastle are considering a move for Bristol City’s English midfielder Alex Scott, 19. (Sun)external-link

Barcelona and Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Bayer Leverkusen and Germany attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, with the 19-year-old recently returning to action after a long-term injury. (Fijaches – in Spanish)external-link

Burnley want to keep 20-year-old Dutch right-back Ian Maatsen, who is currently on loan from Chelseaat Turf Moor next season. (Sun)external-link

Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 30. ( – in Italian)external-link

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, 22, is in line for a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers. (Sun)external-link

