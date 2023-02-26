Home World A young man died in a traffic accident in Čevljanovići Info
A young man died in a traffic accident in Čevljanovići Info

A young man died in a traffic accident in Čevljanovići Info

A twenty-two-year-old young man died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident that happened today on the main road in Čevljanovići, Ilijaš municipality, the police confirmed.

Source: Radio Sarajevo

“In the accident, a child was seriously injured and suffered life-threatening injuries, and the same degree of injuries was found in a man from a passenger vehicle,” said Novalić for the “Kliks” portal.

Three more people were injured in the passenger vehicle with Ljubljana license plates, two of them seriously, and one lightly.

The traffic accident occurred after the car crossed into the other lane on a slippery road and hit a bus coming from the opposite direction.

The president of the Board of Directors of FC Velež, Senad Kevelj, said that no one was injured in the bus, which was carrying football players and the professional staff of the Mostar club.

(Clicks)

