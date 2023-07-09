Home » Suns in the front row for Bol Bol
Suns in the front row for Bol Bol

Second Shams Charania the Phoenix Suns are the favorite team in the race for Bol Bol, a 220 cm wing released by the Orlando Magic a few days ago.

Several insiders expect an agreement between the parties soon.

Manute’s son averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21 minutes per game last year.

In the event of a white smoke, the Suns will have to cut one of the 15 standard contract players currently on the roster.

