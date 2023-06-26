Home » Suns, Mat Ishbia enthused about coup Bradley Beal: One of the best players in the league
Suns, Mat Ishbia enthused about coup Bradley Beal: One of the best players in the league

Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns who revolutionized the roster and coaching staff in just a few months, comments on the arrival of Bradley Beal in Arizona.

“Bradley Beal is one of the best players in the league and will add so many things to our team, including an incredible work ethic, great character and the mentality of a champion.”

James Jones also had big words for the 3-time All Star.

“Brad possesses the ability to score at all three levels and have an impact on both sides of the pitch. His professionalism and his desire to win are contagious and will only help our team grow ”.

