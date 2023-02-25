Home Sports Suns ready to dive into Derrick Rose in case of a buyout?
Sports

Suns ready to dive into Derrick Rose in case of a buyout?

by admin
Suns ready to dive into Derrick Rose in case of a buyout?

Second Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns would be interested in Derrick Rose, point guard now out of the rotation of the New York Knicks.

The reporter explains that the Knicks will not exercise the team option provided for in the former Memphis’ contract, and that the possibility of a buyout cannot be ruled out.

In any case, the athletes who obtain the buyout have until March 1st to maintain eligibility for the playoffs, so we will soon know if Rose will end up on the market.

After the new agreement signed by Wainright, the Suns have a full roster, in case of a new arrival it will be necessary to sacrifice a player among those already under contract.

See also  The first medal of the Paralympic Games! Wang Xiaomei wins silver in women’s track cycling women’s 3km individual pursuit-West China (Shaanxi News)

You may also like

Dibu Martinez, when karma is unstoppable – Football

Duplantis breaks his own pole vault world record

Three People Died Within Three Hours in Separate...

Marco Schwarz wins Palisades Tahoe giant Alexis Pinturault...

Today’s Football Prediction Analysis Hoffenheim VS Borussia Dortmund...

The Chiefs And Eagles Don’t Look Like Their...

F1: Max Verstappen oozes confidence after testing in...

Serie A: Lecce 0-1 Sassuolo – Football

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool: Reds struggle in poor...

contract linked to the promotion – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy