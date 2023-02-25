Second Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns would be interested in Derrick Rose, point guard now out of the rotation of the New York Knicks.

The reporter explains that the Knicks will not exercise the team option provided for in the former Memphis’ contract, and that the possibility of a buyout cannot be ruled out.

In any case, the athletes who obtain the buyout have until March 1st to maintain eligibility for the playoffs, so we will soon know if Rose will end up on the market.

After the new agreement signed by Wainright, the Suns have a full roster, in case of a new arrival it will be necessary to sacrifice a player among those already under contract.