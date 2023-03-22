Listen to this article

The NFL has launched a new experience in Roblox: the first concert in the metaverse, performed by hip-hop star Saweetie and presented in the land Rhythm City del Warner Music Group

The NFL’s Roblox presence continues to expand, making the world‘s most popular American football league increasingly the protagonist of the sports industry’s real-to-virtual transition.

In the week that preceded the most followed and anticipated sporting event of the season, Saweetie’s appearance in Roblox in the Warner Music land was born with the aim of promoting female emancipation and bringing the female audience closer to an event typically followed from a largely male target. Coinciding with the performance, the Roblox marketplace became populated with digital collectibles made available for sale to avatars.

As part of the partnership between the NFL and the software company Intuit on Roblox, Super NFL Tycoon was also launched, a new NFL experience that aims to promote financial literacy among young people. By participating in this experience, users play the part of NFL franchise owners managing various activities, from the governance of a team or the construction of a stadium, to the management of cash flow, payroll and taxes.

The NFL’s approach to the American gaming platform is following a path that aims at expanding its brand in markets other than pure sports entertainment, effectively creating new business opportunities for the league which, until before the advent of new virtual spaces, they could not be explored with such a level of depth nor could they be perceived as an integral part of a sports maker’s message.

