He President of ChileGabriel Boricrecognized this Thursday that the relationship with Venezuela “It is not easy,” but he assured that his government has “the best will” to find a solution for the more than 20,000 Venezuelan migrants who Chile seeks deportation to their country of origin.

«Venezuela has a very important role to play. Here it is not about escalating problems, but looking for solutions. And that is the spirit of the Chilean government. so he said Boric speaking to the media in northern Chile.

The progressive president admitted that migration is a phenomenon that he called “very difficult.” And he said his government will use “all the tools provided by international law to address it.”

“The relationship has obviously not been easy for a long time, but we have the best will to work,” he added.

Boric and the crisis with Venezuelan migrants

In the town of Colchane, epicenter of the unprecedented migratory crisis that Chile, Boric asked Wednesday to Bolivia y Venezuela receive deported migrants. And he announced a strengthening of security measures on the northern border to stop the irregular arrival of migrants, mainly Venezuelans from Bolivian territory.