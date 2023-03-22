Following the first signs relating to the arrival of Realme C55, the time has now come to deal with the arrival of the smartphone on an official level also in our country. There is by the way already an offer and (in case you’re wondering) the “answer” to Dynamic Island is not missing.

Starting from technical sheet of Realme C55we find a 6.72-inch screen with Full HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 6/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (up to an extra 8GB of dynamic RAM), 128/256GB of internal memory (expandable up to 1TB), a 64MP + 2MP dual main camera, an 8MP front camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging.

The dimensions of the device are 165.6 x 75.9 x 7.89mm, for a weight of 189.5 grams. Then there are 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi and 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. The operating system is Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 customization. Not to go unnoticed from the first moment is the Mini Capsule functionwhich in simple terms is a sort of “Dynamic Island”.

The latter goes in fact to expand the hole for the camera placed in front to display information such as charging status, data consumption, walking distance and so on. Then there’s a 200% UltraBoom speaker, for “when max volume just isn’t enough.” For more details, you can in any case refer to the official Realme portal.

For the rest, it is worth noting that Realme C55, which is offered in the Sunshower and Rainy Night colors, is already on offer from Unieuro. In fact, from the portal of the popular chain it is possible to buy the 6/128GB model for 199.99 euros (instead of 219.90 euros), just as you can buy the 8/256GB variant for 229.90 euros (instead of 249 .90 euros).