Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!

The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions.

[What can you expect at Super Bowl Opening Night? The unexpected]

Here are the top Chiefs moments and quotes from Super Bowl Opening Night!

‘The Andy Reid Bowl’

Chiefs Kingdom showed UP in Arizona

Mahomes is choosing his battles…

…but is plenty fired up

Chris Jones roasts Cooper Manning’s fit

The art of a Patrick Mahomes impression

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes on who does the best impression of his voice

Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes on who does the best impression of his voice

Reid ranks fast food options

JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at Philly Cheesesteaks

Orlando Brown loves his breakfast

Chiefs’ Orlando Brown speaks on how he ‘ate more cereal than anyone’ and how his childhood changed with football

Chiefs' Orlando Brown speaks on how he 'ate more cereal than anyone' and how his childhood changed with football

First Super Bowl, then Valentine’s Day for Mahomes

Travis Kelce says Patrick Mahomes is ‘pretty damn focused’

Travis Kelce says Patrick Mahomes is 'pretty damn focused'

Who would win a karaoke battle between Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce?

Mahomes roasts Kelce

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes on playing through injuries: ‘Travis Kelce hurts my feelings’

Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes on playing through injuries: 'Travis Kelce hurts my feelings'

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Confirmed Brazil fan

Reid and JuJu on Kansas City barbecue

Travis Kelce relaxes exactly how you think he does

Isiah Pacheco loves giving back

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco on showing love to the community and giving kids their ‘why’

Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco on showing love to the community and giving kids their 'why'

The best trash talker on the Chiefs is… the punter?!?

Patrick Mahomes shows love to his dad

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes on learning from dad

Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes on learning from dad

Reid’s pride in Mahomes

The Chiefs love their burgers!

One Philly anthem is definitely off the table for Mahomes

Andy Reid already has one award this season…

Chiefs’ Andy Reid reacts to being voted one of ‘the best looking coaches in the NFL’

Chiefs' Andy Reid reacts to being voted one of 'the best looking coaches in the NFL'

