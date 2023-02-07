Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!

The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions.

[What can you expect at Super Bowl Opening Night? The unexpected]

Here are the top Chiefs moments and quotes from Super Bowl Opening Night!

‘The Andy Reid Bowl’

Chiefs Kingdom showed UP in Arizona

Mahomes is choosing his battles…

…but is plenty fired up

Chris Jones roasts Cooper Manning’s fit

The art of a Patrick Mahomes impression

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes on who does the best impression of his voice sports/1600/900/play-632bc749e00109d–28088965498.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bc749e00109d–28088965498.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bc749e00109d–28088965498.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>

Reid ranks fast food options

JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at Philly Cheesesteaks

Orlando Brown loves his breakfast

Chiefs’ Orlando Brown speaks on how he ‘ate more cereal than anyone’ and how his childhood changed with football sports/1600/900/play-632bb0c0d00109d–28088799454.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bb0c0d00109d–28088799454.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bb0c0d00109d–28088799454.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>

First Super Bowl, then Valentine’s Day for Mahomes

Travis Kelce says Patrick Mahomes is ‘pretty damn focused’ sports/1600/900/play-632bba987000b7b–28088872853.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bba987000b7b–28088872853.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bba987000b7b–28088872853.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>

Who would win a karaoke battle between Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce?

Mahomes roasts Kelce

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes on playing through injuries: ‘Travis Kelce hurts my feelings’ sports/1600/900/play-632bd9da2000b7b–28089103709.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bd9da2000b7b–28089103709.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bd9da2000b7b–28089103709.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Confirmed Brazil fan

Reid and JuJu on Kansas City barbecue

Travis Kelce relaxes exactly how you think he does

Isiah Pacheco loves giving back

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco on showing love to the community and giving kids their ‘why’ sports/1600/900/play-632bdf0d6000b7b–snap_1675741013240.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bdf0d6000b7b–snap_1675741013240.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632bdf0d6000b7b–snap_1675741013240.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>

The best trash talker on the Chiefs is… the punter?!?

Patrick Mahomes shows love to his dad

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes on learning from dad sports/1600/900/play-632be6088000b7b–28089194269.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632be6088000b7b–28089194269.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632be6088000b7b–28089194269.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>

Reid’s pride in Mahomes

The Chiefs love their burgers!

One Philly anthem is definitely off the table for Mahomes

Andy Reid already has one award this season…

Chiefs’ Andy Reid reacts to being voted one of ‘the best looking coaches in the NFL’ sports/1600/900/play-632c0a6f900109d–28089466444.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632c0a6f900109d–28089466444.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-632c0a6f900109d–28089466444.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Eagles media availability

Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions

Tom Brady is the best thing to happen to the Patriots, even as he retires a Buc

Is Chiefs DT Chris Jones the NFL’s most unheralded elite defender?

Eagles, Chiefs were best teams all season, setting up an epic Super Bowl

What drew Sean Payton to the Broncos and why he’s perfect for the job

Eli Manning to Bradshaw to Brady: Ranking 10 best Super Bowls ever

2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players

Signing day report card: Colorado, Oregon, Alabama, Texas shine bright

Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team’s chances to sign him

Mavericks, Mark Cuban gamble big with Kyrie Irving trade

Super Bowl 2023 odds: lines for Chiefs Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite