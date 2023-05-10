Home » FC Bayern: Thomas Müller thinks of farewell
Sports

FC Bayern: Thomas Müller thinks of farewell

by admin
FC Bayern: Thomas Müller thinks of farewell

SThomas Müller (33) has been playing for FC Bayern since he was ten. Champions League, championship, cup – with his home club he won everything there was to win, even several times. Not even the superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (38) and Lionel Messi (35) can show this unique career path.

Müller’s contract until 2024 should be his last, crowning the end of a great career next season. With the end of his career in Munich and a complete life as a footballer for FC Bayern. This dream is now threatening to burst. After 23 years at Bayern, Müller is thinking about leaving Munich at the end of the season.

See also  Zhang Ning narrowly beat Zeng Fanbo with 31+8 key free throws and was accidentally injured by teammates with only 5 points_Shanxi Men's Basketball Team_Beijing Men's Basketball Team

You may also like

Champions: Guardiola, it will be decided in Manchester,...

why Inter is better than Milan, Treble, always...

Russia’s flag above the ring ropes

Georgia’s championship team declines White House invitation

NBA Playoffs: 76ers win game five against Celtics

Lupus, so are the symptoms and treatment of...

Dresden defeats Wiesbaden in the top game and...

Olympiakos qualify for Euroleague semi-finals by dominating Fenerbahçe

Big step towards promotion: Elversberg wins against Bayreuth...

Wednesday’s gossip: Ramos, Kante, Felix, Rice, Gyokeres, Saka

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy