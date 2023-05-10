FC Bayern: Thomas Müller thinks of farewell

SThomas Müller (33) has been playing for FC Bayern since he was ten. Champions League, championship, cup – with his home club he won everything there was to win, even several times. Not even the superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (38) and Lionel Messi (35) can show this unique career path.

Müller’s contract until 2024 should be his last, crowning the end of a great career next season. With the end of his career in Munich and a complete life as a footballer for FC Bayern. This dream is now threatening to burst. After 23 years at Bayern, Müller is thinking about leaving Munich at the end of the season.