Bayern Munich Willi Lemke

“You need several billion to endanger FC Bayern”

Status: 03.08.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

As manager of Werder Bremen, Willi Lemke once successfully stood up to FC Bayern. However, he believes that the conditions in football make that almost impossible today. An almost impossible feat would be necessary.

In the opinion of former Bremen manager Willi Lemke, FC Bayern’s supremacy in German football is not in jeopardy for years to come. “I can’t imagine it for the rest of my life,” said the 76-year-old former politician and sports official in an interview with “Funke Medien” when asked if the champion of the past eleven years would eventually be overthrown.

For such a change in the balance of power, high investments are necessary: ​​“You need several billion to endanger Bavaria. That’s logical when they take in 800 million every year. A company from Saudi Arabia could perhaps afford something like that, but you have to know what you’re buying. I would have my doubts.”

According to Lemke, the gap between Munich and their national competitors continues to grow: “I’ve been criticizing FC Bayern for 30 years because they enjoy so many advantages, the gap is getting wider and wider. Even a big club like Borussia Dortmund doesn’t have much of a chance of annoying the people of Munich.”

Willi Lemke

Quelle: pa/Geisler-Photopress/Dwi Anoraganingrum/Geisler-Photop

The former Werder manager, who, together with coach Otto Rehhagel, shaped Bremen’s successful 1980s and 1990s with a European Cup victory and two German championships, suggested, among other things, a different approach to TV money to strengthen the pursuers. “That at least the things that are generated together, such as the TV money, are distributed fairly. Instead, FC Bayern gets the most,” said Lemke.

