Gualtieri, windows closed in illegal landfill fire area – News

“I am in contact with the Civil Protection and with the president of the local town hall. The landfill would seem illegal on private land and we need to understand what was under the ground. We have already given an indication on the Roma Capitale website to keep the closed windows” in the area surrounding the fire. “At the end of the conference I will resume contact with the operators to update me on the situation”.





This was stated by the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri at the presentation of Ama’s new vehicle plan for cleaning the city at the Tor Pagnotta garage. A huge fire broke out late yesterday evening inside an illegal waste dump in Rome, in the Via di Ponte Mammolo area. Six fire brigade teams with tankers and foam wagons intervened on the spot from 11.30pm. Various material and barracks burnt. The shutdown operations are still in progress. The police, carabinieri, 118 personnel and Arpa Lazio also intervened.



