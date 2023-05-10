Erling Haaland: Father Alfie messes with Real fans

Matchday AZ

Uproar about Erling Haaland’s father: Alf-Inge Haaland got into a fight with Real Madrid fans at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday. In the half-time of the Champions League semi-final first leg between the royals and Manchester City (1-1), the 50-year-old Norwegian responded to calls from the Real attachment from a VIP box with sometimes derogatory gestures – as did a male companion .

At “fool, fool”-The former professional soccer player held his hands to his ears during the chants, according to the motto: Keep it up. Haaland senior laughed and was consequently led away from the area by security personnel in the stadium.

Bizarre: He is said to have even thrown peanuts at Real fans. It could also explain why the negative sentiment between the two sides emerged in the first place – unless the clinch was first sparked by abusive madridistas.

Unorthodox behavior for someone who signed up about a year ago nor met with Los Blancos general manager José Ángel Sánchez over a possible transfer of son Erling to Madrid had. Even after moving to ManCity, the 22-year-old, who remained pale in the draw, is still considered a potential Real center forward of the future.

