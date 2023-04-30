Super reversal!Lukaku assisted Lautaro in 5 minutes and 2 times Inter Milan 3-1 Lazio rose to 4th – yqqlm

Original Title: Super Reversal! Lukaku assisted Lautaro in 5 minutes and 2 times Inter Milan 3-1 Lazio rose to 4th

At 18:30 on April 30th, Beijing time, in the 32nd round of Serie A, Inter Milan played against Lazio at home.

In the first half, Acerbi made a mistake and gave a big gift, Anderson broke the deadlock on the field, Inter Milan failed to siege, and Lazio led 1-0 at halftime; in the second half, Inter Milan continued to besiege Lazio, Lukaku sent 2 assists in 5 minutes, Lautaro , Gosens scored successively to complete the overtake, Vecino made a mistake in returning a pass and gave a big gift, and Lautaro completed a double strike.

finally,Inter Milan defeated Lazio 3-1, won the four key battles, tied AC Milan and Roma in points and rose to fourth。

In this round of Serie A, due to Roma’s 1-1 draw with Milan, this gave Inter Milan a chance to tie the points. Inter Milan vs. Lazio, because the Nerazzurri ranked second, Sarri adopted a tactic of defending and counterattacking. This is incompatible with Lazio’s previous tactics, because Sarri is a coach who focuses on offensive football. Inter Milan gave a big gift due to Acerbi’s mistake, and Anderson took the lead for Lazio. This made Sarri’s team resolutely defend and counterattack, and even hoarded 11 people in the backcourt defense. But as the game deepened, and Inzaghi Jr. changed 3 players in a row to strengthen the attack, Sarri made the substitution late, which caused Lazio’s players to be unable to keep up due to lack of physical fitness. At the same time, they were not used to this kind of defensive counterattack tactics. In the past, it was a high-pressure pressing tactic. Lukaku sent 2 assists in 5 minutes to turn the game around. Lautaro and Gosens scored successively. Inter Milan reversed the score 2-1. At the last moment, Lazio also gave a gift, and Lautaro easily scored twice.

In the end, Inter Milan defeated Lazio 3-1 at home, won the key battle for the fourth, tied AC Milan and Roma in points, and rose to fourth due to the advantage of goal difference.

In this campaign, Lukaku scored a game-high 8.7 points with 2 assists in 5 minutes. What are Chelsea waiting for? Lukaku is better than Havertz in playing as a center forward!

full game,Inter Milan’s possession rate was as high as 61%, a total of 25 shots, 9 of which were on target; Lazio had a total of 9 shots, 5 of which were on target。Return to Sohu to see more

