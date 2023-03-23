The first changes to the Superbonus decree, the provision that has blocked the possibility of companies and banks to make discounts on invoices since 16 February, are on the table. But we are moving towards a change of calendar on the spot postponement to Wednesday 29 March of the landing in the Chamber of the decree on the transfer of Superbonus credits. According to what is learned from majority sources, in fact, a new roadmap will be proposed to the Bureau of the Finance Commission, where the provision is being discussed, on the basis of which the votes on the amendments will be held on the 23rd concerning the parts of the provision on which it is an understanding has been reached and which have been subject to government reformulations. In the meantime, work will be done on an agreement on the issue of 19 billion problem loans which would be voted on on Monday27.