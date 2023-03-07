Among the super #foods there is definitely cabbage. There are seven varieties and they are all rich in beneficial properties thanks to the fibres, minerals (sulphur, calcium, selenium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, copper, sodium) and vitamins (of group B including folic acid and C).

In order to be able to enjoy their benefits, it is advisable to know which foods to combine them with and which ones to avoid in association. I talked about it in my book #isuperalimenti @cairo.editore and I summarize it here ⤵️

❌ NO with EGGS: both are rich in sulfur;

❌ NO with LEGUMES: both promote intestinal fermentation;

✅ YES with FISH: for an antioxidant activity thanks to the synergy between cabbage sulfur and fish selenium;

✅ YES with MILK: for a good availability of calcium mineral.

Processed with VSCO with a9 preset

Photo: Valentina Celeste

Related