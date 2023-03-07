On March 6, an international cooperation agreement was signed at the Embassy of Japan in Bogotá to benefit more than 2,300 children from three educational institutions in the municipalities of Tadó, Cértegui and Novita, who will have the water service suitable for consumption. human in their schools.

The project contemplates installing a cooling zone in each institution and a faucet in the kitchen for food preparation. The benefited schools are the ITA Agro-environmental Educational Institution in the municipality of Tadó; the Matías Trespalacios Agricultural Technical Educational Institution in Cértegui and the Carlos Holguín Mallarino Educational Institution in Nóvita.

The agreement was signed between the Japanese embassy and the Foundation for Human Development in Colombia, Fundesarh.

The good news was announced by Yudy Paola Maya, Chief of Staff and in charge of the Chocó Governor’s International Cooperation Office, who in coordination with the Departmental Education Secretariat supported this process.

“We thank Fundación Desarrollo Humano, especially Orlando Castiblanco Duarte, director of Community Relations in charge of directing the entire process, from the preparation of the project, presentation and support, and who will be in supervision until the inauguration of the same ”, he indicated.