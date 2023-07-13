Superstar LeBron James: “The truth is, I’ve been asking myself that end-of-season question for a couple of years now”

Basketball Superstar LeBron James

“The truth is I’ve been asking myself that question at the end of the season for a couple of years now”

End of career for LeBron James? “Fortunately for you, that day is not today”

After the Los Angeles Lakers ended the season, LeBron James let the basketball world speculate about the end of his career. Now the best scorer in NBA history has spoken plainly and announced his plans for the future.

Keep playing or retire? He’s been asking himself that question for a few years, LeBron James reveals. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has now made his decision. A big goal also plays a role in this.

LeBron James, 38, has made a decision about his future. The superstar is postponing the end of his career by at least a year and will continue to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the coming season.

“I don’t care how many points I still get or what I can and can’t do on the floor. The real question for me is can I play this game without cheating. The day I can’t give my all on the field, I’ll stop. Luckily for you, that day isn’t today,” James said at the ESPYs, where he accepted the award for his record-breaking performance as the top scorer in NBA history. The ESPYs are the ESPN media group’s annual awards for America’s top athletes.

In February, “King” James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s age-old record of points (38,387) set on April 5, 1984 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is now the NBA’s top scorer (38,652). James (2872) already held the points record for playoff games.

LeBron James has two more years of contract with the Lakers

Immediately after the play-off against the Denver Nuggets, he caused unrest when he did not want to rule out a possible end to his career. “The truth is, I’ve been asking myself that question at the end of the season for a couple of years now. I just never spoke openly about it,” said James, who struggled through the playoffs with a foot injury.

Four-time NBA champion James has two more years under his contract with the Lakers, but could step out of his deal next summer. The forward was drafted first by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and is now in his 21st season. Most recently, James had repeatedly expressed the desire to play in the NBA with his son Bronny. The 18-year-old will probably come into the league in the draft next year.

