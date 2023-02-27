Dear friends of Sport People,

Sorry for the terrible delay, this year more than ever, of the campaign in support of our 2023 annual edition, that of the twentieth anniversary in practice. The daily activities of the magazine are very busy and we were confident that the most spontaneous ones would remember this little ritual without reminders. So here we are, we try more out of practice than out of conviction to extend the invitation to the rest of our readers, given that every year we hardly get 100 euros from outside and we pay the rest from our own pockets. Not only do we not earn but we lose from our activity, in a journalistic or para-journalistic world where in the face of bad information, money is also asked, directly or indirectly through gadgets or advertising. Oh well, stupid us: it’s not a medal of merit, but if outside our editorial staff there were also other people who like our work and who want to lend a hand so that it continues, they can queue up and pay even just the consideration of a coffee or any other donation to our association that they deem appropriate.

For all our correspondents, for those who request accreditation through our masthead on a weekly basis, we would like to remind you that joining is a moral obligation above all else, given the many small and large expenses that we find ourselves incurring, from those for maintaining the site and the its database to the bureaucratic management of the association created to make us publishers of ourselves through the mandatory certified emails for those of us who are members of the Order of Journalists, etc. Not to mention the incalculable out-of-pocket expenses that each of us individually incurs to follow the various events of our interest and which we are still unable to repay except partially or sporadically.

You can make your donation with the following methods and – as mentioned – with the amount you deem most appropriate. For our members/collaborators, we remind you that the minimum annual fee (to be entitled to accreditations, mail, pec, etc.) is €25:

– Postal bulletin on C/C n° 50731918made payable to “Associazione Culturale Ragazzi di Stadio, Via Adda 22, 23898, Imbersago (LC)”, indicating as reason “Membership fee 2023” (or “Donation to the association” in the case of voluntary contributions from sympathizers);

– Transfer to IBAN IT45J0760110900000050731918 always payable to “Associazione Culturale Ragazzi di Stadio, Via Adda 22, 23898, Imbersago (LC)”, and always indicating as reason “Membership fee 2023” (or “Donation to the association” in the case of voluntary contributions from sympathizers)

– Paypal indicating as beneficiary [email protected];

Secondly, we ask those who will pay their share to notify us via email at the same address above, [email protected], in order to update the following list which, with BancoPosta account statements, we would be able to do much more slowly.

Thanks to all our collaborators for what they do Sunday after Sunday, day after day in support of the magazine. Thanks to those of our readers who will decide, even just by “offering us a virtual coffee”, to give us the same support that we try to give to the world of ultras.

For transparency, this is the list of donors for 2023:

FOR TRANSPARENCY

For 2023, the following have contributed to supporting the activities of “Sport People”:

Internally:

Jürgen De Meester 50 €;

Alessio Farinelli €50;

Gilberto Poggi €25;

Matteo Falcone €50;

Gustavo Taglienti €30;

Externally (readers/sympathisers):