Today we proceeded to reclaim the sum of €350 collected in the last few weeks to give relief to the populations of Emilia-Romagna affected by the recent flood.

We remind you that anyone wishing to help the populations affected by the flood can do so at the following bank details:

Account holder: REGIONAL TERRITORIAL SECURITY AGENCY CIVIL PROTECTION EMILIA ROMAGNA

IBAN: IT69G0200802435000104428964

REASON: EMILIA-ROMAGNA FLOOD.

Thank you to everyone who has donated and will continue to donate.

Supporters 1999 US Alexandria