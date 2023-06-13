24
Today we proceeded to reclaim the sum of €350 collected in the last few weeks to give relief to the populations of Emilia-Romagna affected by the recent flood.
We remind you that anyone wishing to help the populations affected by the flood can do so at the following bank details:
Account holder: REGIONAL TERRITORIAL SECURITY AGENCY CIVIL PROTECTION EMILIA ROMAGNA
IBAN: IT69G0200802435000104428964
REASON: EMILIA-ROMAGNA FLOOD.
Thank you to everyone who has donated and will continue to donate.
Supporters 1999 US Alexandria
