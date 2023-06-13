quality perfumes for less than 5 euros

Once again it is Lidl that breaks the market, as often happens. The large discount supermarket chain is still alive.

As always Lidl goes crazy among the citizens for its truly unmissable offers. For years now, the giant of the discount sector has practically dictated the law in what is its sector of competence. Impeccable value for money, low prices and the awareness on the part of consumers that they are always dealing with real bargains. The facts clearly demonstrate this. Lidl is the undisputed leader, as anticipated.

Nothing new on the horizon, it must be said. When Lidl bursts in with its incredible promotional offers there is no logic behind it, consumers run wildly to try and grab the items on sale at more affordable prices than ever.

Only a few months ago the boom in beauty products, then the one linked to trousers at really bargain prices, not to mention the offers that have characterized the past years. Lidl is the market leader and when it arrives it leaves everyone speechless.

The latest big promotion concerns something unexpected, but as we know, by now the huge supermarket chain has interests in practically every sector that concerns citizens’ daily lives. Do you remember the case of sneakers?

A few years ago, a product promoted in this way, with complete peace of mind, prices just over 10 euros for absolutely “normal” shoes. Bright colors, yes, but nothing particularly engaging. Moral of the story, emptied shops in a few minutes and items resold on the web for hundreds of euros. The logic of all this? A great mystery.

Lidl turns the market upside down again: all perfumes on sale at bargain prices

The current success concerns an article as previously reported as unusual, but perhaps not too much. We are talking about perfumes. The protagonists are therefore the dupe essences, on sale at Lidl stores. The same consumers have contributed to revealing which well-known perfumes these essences actually refer to.

We are therefore basically talking about “equivalent” perfumes, clearly not in all respects the same as the original ones, on sale from Lidl for 4.99 euros. As far as the female line is concerned, we can find the following fragrances with relative “inspiration”:

Lovely – J’adore (Christian Dior)

Jolie – Life is beautiful (Lancôme)

Female – My Guerlain (Guerlain)

Chalou-Chloe

Madame Glamour – Coco Mademoiselle (Chanel)

Diamonds – Orange (Hugo Boss)

– Orange (Hugo Boss) Bourjois Clin d’Oeil – Enchantment (Salvatore Ferragamo)

Bourjois Clin d’Oeil ROSSO – Hypnotic (Christian Dior).

With regard to the male line we find instead:

One fragrance – One Million (Paco Rabanne)

Deep – Sauvage (Christian Dior)

(Christian Dior) x-Bolt – Bottle (Hugo Boss)

Bourjois steel – Code (Giorgio Armani).

A precise evaluation of these perfumes through Eco bio control, an investigative tool created by the chemist Fabrizi Zago using data from the European Chemical Agency, however suggests, with the results in hand, that these very fragrances often receive negative results in terms of composition. We speak clearly of impact environmental.

