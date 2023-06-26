Surprise move by Red Bull: Max Verstappen will not race at the Nurburgring, in his place Tsunoda

Max Verstappen he is dominating with his Red Bull the World of Formula 1 2023. The Dutchman has won six out of eight races so far, the other two going to his teammate Sergio Perez. Despite a more than calm situation, however, the Austrian stable still don’t blindly trust of its pilot. Or rather, he knows talent so well aggression of Vertappen to want to take every possible precaution: for this reason, as the Dutchman himself revealed, he was prevented from participating in the “Red Bull Formula Nurburgring” which will be held on 9 September on the historic German circuit. The celebratory event of the Milton Keynes team will also have among its participants Daniel Ricciardo and the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, but not Verstappen. Instead, he will be among the riders currently competing in the World Championship Yuki Tsunoda, who drives the AlphaTauri.

“I wanted to do it, but Helmut wouldn’t let me,” said the reigning world champion driver himself. Helmut Marko is the super-adviser of Red Bull, who made this decision considering Verstappen’s character and aptitude: “It was certain that I would try to push to the limit and therefore risked a lot, given the danger of the route”. So no Nurburgring for the Dutchman, who will have to “make do” with continuing to seek victories and adrenaline during the Formula 1 World Championship events: the next one is in Spielberg, Austria, right on Red Bull’s home circuit.

