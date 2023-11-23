Svancer in the slopestyle final at the Stubai World Cup

Ski freestyler Matej Svancer made it to the finals of the home Slopestyle World Cup on the Stubai Glacier. The 19-year-old took sixth place in group one in the qualification, which was brought forward to Thursday due to weather, and thus made it into the decision of the best 16 athletes. The organizers are hoping for a sufficient weather window for the final on Friday morning (9.30 a.m.).

Svancer scored 77.25 points in the first run and made it into the top eight, which is necessary to reach the final. In the second run, the Salzburg man was no longer able to improve. “I didn’t have it that easy with the kickers, but I was able to get it out on the jib line,” explained Svancer, who is hoping for a “good flow” and good weather for his third final in Stubai.

Daniel Bacher (25th in group one), David Wolf (14th in group two) and Noah Schallert (23rd/two) did not make it to the final. Meanwhile, Lukas Müllauer and Luis Resch missed qualifying for the first slopestyle competition of the season due to injuries. The Salzburg Müllauer fell on the back of his head during training before the competition on Thursday and was taken to the valley with a suspected concussion. The Styrian Resch is suffering from a severe bruised rib, which he also sustained in a training fall on Tuesday. There are no Austrians at the start for women.

