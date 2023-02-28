Chiedozie Ogbene runs away to celebrate his eighth goal of the season – and first since early December

Chiedozie Ogbene earned Rotherham United a precious point in their bid to stay in the Championship as Swansea City’s poor form continued.

Joel Piroe’s precise finish put Swansea on course for what would have been a welcome win.

But long-time Swansea transfer target Ogbene prodded home to ensure Rotherham deservedly took something from a nervy contest.

The draw means the Millers move six points clear of the bottom three.

Swansea stay 15th after what ultimately was another disappointing evening for Russell Martin’s team, who have won only three of their last 18 league games having looked like genuine play-off contenders in the autumn, and were booed off by some sections of a tense home crowd.

While Rotherham’s long wait for a third away league win of the season goes on, a draw represented a decent night’s work for the Yorkshire club.

Rotherham came into the game on the back of last Tuesday’s victory over Sunderland, their first win in six games.

There was more good news for Matt Taylor’s side over the weekend as the four clubs immediately below and above them in the Championship failed to register a point between them.

Their bid to take advantage against a Swansea side under pressure to deliver a result almost began in ideal fashion, but Ogbene’s curling effort from outside the box came back off the post.

Swansea responded, with Ollie Cooper and Ryan Manning forcing saves from Viktor Johansson before the Rotherham goalkeeper raced off his line to deny Morgan Whittaker.

Rotherham carried a threat too, with left-back Leo Hjelde driving narrowly over the bar, but Swansea’s opener came when a fine Manning pass found Piroe in space on the edge of the area.

The Dutchman finished clinically, driving the ball low into the bottom corner to put Swansea ahead at the break.

Joel Piroe drives home his 13th goal of the season to put Swansea ahead

The lead did not last long, however, as Swansea gave possession way near halfway and Shane Ferguson crossed for Ogbene.

The Republic of Ireland international – who Swansea tried to sign in the last two windows – initially did not connect properly as he slid to meet Ferguson’s centre, but had time to get back to his feet and poke the ball into the net.

Swansea’s bench screamed for a red card when Whittaker tangled with Bailey Wright as he threatened to run through on goal, but they did not get so much as a free-kick.

Piroe then headed a rare second-half Swansea chance wide before Rotherham came closest to a late winner, Georgie Kelly driving straight at Andy Fisher with his first touch after coming off the bench.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin:

“I think we’re disappointed and frustrated with the performance. We’re a team going through a really tough moment, there’s so much anxiety in our game. The way we started the game summed that up.

“Then the whole performance just fed off that anxiety, and anxiety and fear kills creativity and freedom. It makes your legs feel heavy on the pitch. I’ve been there as a player.

“When we finally got a grip on the game and changed shape and scored, I thought it would settle everyone down.

“We concede a rubbish goal and we don’t have any real period of sustained pressure in their final third.

“The lads dug in and got a point tonight. That’s not the standard we want. We need something to kickstart us again.”

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor:

“It’s satisfying because we have always struggled when we have gone behind this season.

“I was pleased with our intent. First half was quite a soft game from both teams – there was not enough quality on the pitch.

“Second half I was pleased with the way we kept attacking the game. We were on the front foot trying to force opportunities.

“It’s another point in the right direction. It was important to back up the result against Sunderland. With 12 games left, every game is absolutely massive.”