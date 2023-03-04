He was admitted to the Costa del Sol Hospital due to heart problems | He and his son were being investigated for money laundering and belonging to a criminal network

the swedish businessman Lars Gunnar Sune Broberghusband of the mayoress of Marbella, angeles munozpassed away this Saturday at 80 years of age.

Broberg, afflicted with heart problems who had kept him in a delicate state of health for a long time, was admitted to the Costa del Sol Hospital, where he died. His mortal remains will be transferred to the San Pedro Alcántara funeral home.

The Swedish businessman was processed since the end of October by the National audience for alleged crimes of money laundering and membership in a criminal network led by Swedish citizens who would have exported from Spain to Nordic countries large amounts of marihuana y hashish. The health problems that afflicted Broberg led the investigating judge to suspend his prosecution pending what the medical reports dictated.

He was arrested in February 2021, but was then left in provisional release without precautionary measures and not having a criminal record in Spain.

His son is in the same cause Joakim Broberginvestigated for alleged crimes of money laundering, drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organization. The amount of money laundered by father and son would amount, according to the investigating judge, to 7.3 million, through the use of shell companies for operations such as the purchase, sale or construction of houses, or the sale of gold and precious stones in exchange for money in foreign banks.

Lars Broberg and fellow senator Ángeles Muñoz had married for the second time and had two children together.