9
- Gf Vip, Edoardo Tavassi in tears over the words of Sonia Bruganelli: “You can’t demolish people like this” leggo.it
- GFVip7, Sonia Bruganelli on social media has liked comments against Tavassi, Micol and Giaele Blasting News Italia
- Alex Belli accuses GF Vip: “in this edition I see that there is no limit to the worst!” QuiQuotidiano on-line
- Ex GF Vip supports Antonella and demolishes Tavassi: “Subtle manipulator” Blog Tivvù
- GF Vip 7, twist! Edoardo Tavassi defends Antonella from Edoardo televisioning
- See full coverage on Google News