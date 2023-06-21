Swedish goaltender Lundqvist will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto

Henrik Lundqvist | photo: AP

The 41-year-old Lundqvist was inducted in the first possible year. He led the Swedish national team to Olympic gold in 2006 and also shone in the NHL with the New York Rangers, whom he helped reach the Stanley Cup finals in 2014. In the overseas league, he caught 459 winning games, which ranks him in fifth place in the historical tables. He added another 61 wins in the playoffs. He ended his career in 2020 due to heart problems.

Barrasso won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh twice in a row in 1991 and 1992. Vernon led Calgary to the prestigious trophy in 1989 and celebrated with Detroit in 1997.

Turgeon, who won the Lady Byng Trophy for hockey gentleman in 1993, played in 1,294 NHL regular season games, scoring 1,327 points. Ouellette has helped the Canadian women’s national team to gold medals in all four of her Olympic starts and is one of three hockey players to win at least four times under the five rings. She was also part of teams that won six world championship titles.

Hitchcock led the Dallas hockey players to the first title in club history 24 years ago. In the historical ranking, he ranks fourth among coaches in the number of winning games in the regular season. Lacroix helped the Colorado Avalanche build trophy-winning teams in 1996 and 2001. He died in 2020.

The new members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony on November 13.