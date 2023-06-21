Prices of soybeans on Ada Bojana | Info

Ada Bojana has been a favorite vacation spot for many Belgraders for years.

Although many opt for apartments in the nearby village of Štoj, Sojenice are still the most popular, due to the unique atmosphere they provide. Last August, many people got into an awkward situation because almost all the cottages were occupied, so it is advised to reserve a cottage in time. According to AirBnb’s offer, there are over 150 free summer cottages along Bojana, with the fact that those closer to Ušće are mostly full until September. The price of the nursery depends on many factors – equipment, location and number of beds.

It seems that prices have risen drastically this year, so at the moment almost nothing can be found under 100 euros, which was confirmed by Nemanja from Belgrade, who is currently down there with his girlfriend. “We barely found a sojenica for 80 euros, almost everything was taken. Last year we also went in June, but it was much cheaper,” claims Nemanja, who adds that the owner of the sojenica lowered the price for them because they stay a little longer.

“The owner of the sojenica turned out to be really fair, he lowered the price for us because we are staying for 12 days. The most expensive sojenica are those closer to Ušće, where the night is 200 euros, and the price increases if they have a large terrace. However, some houses can accommodate up to eight people, so when dividing the money, the overnight stay per person turns out to be the same as accommodation in Štoj”he said.

More and more popular are mini studios, ie studio apartments, which are designed for two people and cost around 100 euros per night. Such houses are the most sought after because they are ideal for couples. Unfortunately, most of them only have free appointments now in June, and then only in September. Sojenicas located on the island are cheaper, but if you plan to go to Velika Beach by car every day, consider that it will take you a lot of time.

Most of the houses are equipped with the most basic things – almost all of them have air conditioning, wifi, private parking, and those that have a barbecue, a boat, expensive white goods, almost do not belong in the summer houses, because they look like luxurious villas on the water. Accommodation for a family of four in Sojenica, which is located near the restaurant, can be found for 100 euros at the end of June, which is one of the better offers, because they are generally more expensive. Although it is not luxuriously equipped, you will find everything you need in it. It has access to the river and one separate room.

For large companies planning to spend the summer in Bojana this year, it is almost impossible to find a suitable hotel these days. Only the farthest ones remain in the offer, where you can’t stay if you don’t have a car. Also, dormitories, which are equipped with a large number of beds, are mainly intended for families with children, so forget about loud music and parties. An overnight stay in them ranges from 300 to 400 euros. Those who plan to stay longer than two weeks will also have a problem, because it is already difficult to rent a studio for a large number of days. So, avoid going down “on the boom” because chances are you won’t be able to find anything.

