Search for ‘Titanic’ submersible: Knocking noises from the missing? – News

Oxygen on board is running out

The oxygen on board the missing submersible will only last until Thursday. The mini-submarine went on a dive to the wreck of the “Titanic” around 700 kilometers south of Newfoundland on Sunday. After about 1 hour and 45 minutes, however, radio contact between the submersible and the Ocean Gate Expeditions supply ship was lost.

Loibl: “It was a suicide mission”

Arthur Loibl from Bavaria was on this dive with exactly this boat two years ago. From today’s perspective, he would not make the trip again with this submersible. “It was absolutely crazy – a suicide mission,” said Loibl in an interview with BR.

“You sink into the submarine, the light is switched off, you are in complete darkness,” Loibl described his experiences. The descent to the “Titanic” takes about two and a half hours. “You’re locked in a very small space, the submarine is screwed on from the outside. There are five of you sitting in there without a chair. There’s no way for people to get out themselves – even if they’re floating somewhere upstairs. When the oxygen is gone , they don’t stand a chance.”

Since contact with the submarine was lost after about an hour and a half, Loibl suspects that the submarine had not yet reached the wreck at that time. He wished the inmates all the best, but didn’t count on a happy ending.

