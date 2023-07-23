Swimmer Seemanová entered the World Championships in 22nd place in the 100-meter butterfly

Kraulařka Seemanová caught up in the heat in 59.36 seconds, for the third time in her career she came under one minute in this discipline. She was 21 hundredths slower than her May personal record in Šamorín. Eighteen-year-old Gracík’s performance of 23.96 was half a second behind his own Czech record.

Not one of the favorites will be missing in today’s expected final in the 400 meter freestyle. American defending champion Katie Ledecka won the heats evaluation ahead of Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus from Australia and Canada’s Summer McIntosh, who holds the world record.

The final block without Czech participation will start at 13:00 CET.

