Children impoverish in derelict houses and outdoors

Again and again, Roma families spend the night outdoors, including in the palace garden.

In view of the growing number of Roma families in precarious circumstances, the city administration and municipal council are implementing a change of strategy. It’s all about the children.

Mathias Bury

In November, almost seven years ago, the majority of the Council, at the suggestion of the administration, decided to Benches on Königstrasse to dismantle This was intended to spoil the stay for the homeless who often camped there. The measure applied in particular to people from the Sinti and Roma group who spent the night on the site and in the castle garden next door. In principle, they did not want to encourage further immigration.

