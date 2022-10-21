When a world record upsets your life. And the cascading medals – 22 in two seasons between Olympics, World and European Championships – make you shiver. Thomas Ceccon’s life is full of new situations, while he needs to resume his anonymous daily routine. A titanic undertaking now. It is the “price” of success. And when the world record holder of the 100 backstrokes thinks about it, who starts today from the Berlin World Cup after a summer at the most, you don’t know if he is more amused than worried. And then there is that city, Paris, where everyone sees him as the protagonist. In order not to make him stiffen, we should avoid talking about the 2024 Games. Many strokes still await him.