Home Sports Swimming, Ceccon l’antidivo: ‘Bicycle, painting and the swimming mission’
Sports

Swimming, Ceccon l’antidivo: ‘Bicycle, painting and the swimming mission’

by admin
Swimming, Ceccon l’antidivo: ‘Bicycle, painting and the swimming mission’

The world record holder of the 100 backstroke: “I’m thinking about training, the rest doesn’t count”

When a world record upsets your life. And the cascading medals – 22 in two seasons between Olympics, World and European Championships – make you shiver. Thomas Ceccon’s life is full of new situations, while he needs to resume his anonymous daily routine. A titanic undertaking now. It is the “price” of success. And when the world record holder of the 100 backstrokes thinks about it, who starts today from the Berlin World Cup after a summer at the most, you don’t know if he is more amused than worried. And then there is that city, Paris, where everyone sees him as the protagonist. In order not to make him stiffen, we should avoid talking about the 2024 Games. Many strokes still await him.

See also  Interpretation-the main goalkeeper Peng Shimeng is not selected for the Chinese women's football team to compete for a place in the World Cup.

You may also like

Zaniolo, the renewal that does not arrive and...

They were in full force ahead with a...

Bergomi and the ’82 World Cup triumph “Bearzot...

Baez in the field at the ATP in...

Xiaoka’s comeback 14+7 James empty cut 20+10+6 Los...

Paola Egonu chooses Turkey and nothing will be...

The Lakers are hurt again too badly! The...

Samp, Lanna: “No to resign. Viewers of the...

Shougang men’s basketball team beats Zhejiang team –...

Milan – Pioli and the attacking midfielder, an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy