Home » Swimming World Championships in Japan: Hentschel eliminated, Becker in the final
Sports

Swimming World Championships in Japan: Hentschel eliminated, Becker in the final

by admin
Swimming World Championships in Japan: Hentschel eliminated, Becker in the final

As of: 07/14/2023 7:30 a.m

Olympic bronze medalist Lena Hentschel was eliminated at the start of the swimming world championships when she jumped from the 1m board. Jette Becker reached the final.

The 19-year-old water jumper from Rostock took eighth place in the prelim on Friday (July 14, 2023) in Fukuoka, Japan, with 242.00 points and thus qualified for the final of the 1-meter board. At her World Cup premiere last year in Budapest, Becker jumped to seventh place.

Hentschel retired

For Lena Hentschel from Berlin, on the other hand, the end came early. The Olympic bronze medalist in synchronized jumping from the 3m board failed as 33rd with 212 points. The final for the medals takes place on Saturday morning (8.30 a.m. CEST).

See also  Biomethane from cows, the Coldiretti recipe against high bills - Economy

You may also like

Honduras National Team Selects New Coach for 2026...

Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills in Victoria Harbor: Building...

Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand...

Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars...

USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty

Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss...

Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga...

Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like...

Wimbledon: Not even a point deduction for moaning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy