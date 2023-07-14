Swimming World Championships in Japan: Hentschel eliminated, Becker in the final

As of: 07/14/2023 7:30 a.m

Olympic bronze medalist Lena Hentschel was eliminated at the start of the swimming world championships when she jumped from the 1m board. Jette Becker reached the final.

The 19-year-old water jumper from Rostock took eighth place in the prelim on Friday (July 14, 2023) in Fukuoka, Japan, with 242.00 points and thus qualified for the final of the 1-meter board. At her World Cup premiere last year in Budapest, Becker jumped to seventh place.

Hentschel retired

For Lena Hentschel from Berlin, on the other hand, the end came early. The Olympic bronze medalist in synchronized jumping from the 3m board failed as 33rd with 212 points. The final for the medals takes place on Saturday morning (8.30 a.m. CEST).

