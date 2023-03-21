Home Sports Swiss footballer after the sponsor’s demise
Swiss footballer after the sponsor’s demise

Credit Suisse has been sponsoring the Swiss national soccer teams and youngsters for thirty years. It is unclear how things will continue now.

Credit Suisse on the boards and bibs during training in Basel. The loss of these sponsorship funds would hurt the association “insanely”.

Georgios Kefalas / Keystone

The Credit Suisse logo is emblazoned on every second advertising banner and on every national team training shirt. Everything as always. And yet something is different. The media spokesman for the Swiss Football Association, Adrian Arnold, has to answer questions before the national team’s training session in Basel. And they’re not about football. But about the demise of the main sponsor.

