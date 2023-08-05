Switzerland 1-5 Spain: Aitana Bonmati scores twice as La Roja march into quarter-finals

Spain have scored 13 goals in four games at the Women’s World Cup

Spain reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time after producing an outstanding display of firepower in Auckland to send Switzerland out.

La Roja were beaten 4-0 in their final group game by Japan five days earlier in Wellington but bounced back in style to score four times during a dominant first half showing in front of 43,217 – a record crowd for a football match in New Zealand.

Aitana Bonmati swept the Spanish ahead before Switzerland equalised when Laia Codina, without looking up, hit a back pass past her own keeper and into the net from 10 yards inside her own half.

Spain soon restored their lead through Alba Redondo’s header before Barcelona midfielder Bonmati produced a classy finish to make it 3-1.

In an incredible opening half, Codina made up for her own goal by adding Spain’s fourth after a scramble inside the box.

They added another after half-time through Jennifer Hermoso’s clinical finish – her third goal of this tournament.

Jorge Vilda’s side are the first to reach the last eight and will play the winners of Sunday’s match between the Netherlands and South Africa in the quarter-finals in Wellington next Friday (02:00 BST).

Spain hit back after Japan defeat

Spain produced the perfect response after being written off following the 4-0 hammering against Japan.

Boss Vilda promised a response from his players after that comprehensive defeat and he got one as the side ranked sixth in the world got the job done before half-time in Auckland.

Vilda responded to the Japan defeat by making five changes, giving a debut to goalkeeper Cata Coll in place of first-choice Misa Rodriguez, who had started the previous three games in New Zealand.

Coll will not have appreciated the wild back pass by her Barcelona team-mate Codina.

That aside, this was a highly impressive performance for a team that came into this World Cup with a cloud of doubt hanging over the squad after a feud between Vilda and many senior players.

Those differences have been put aside for now and Spain look like a team playing in harmony. This was their third win in four games in New Zealand.

Spain enjoyed 70% possession against Switzerland, the highest possession rate of any team in a knockout game at the last four editions of the Women’s World Cup

One step too far for Switzerland

This was one game too many for Group A winners Switzerland, who had qualified for the knockout stage despite winning one game out of the three and scoring two goals in 270 minutes.

Ten of the starting XI at Eden Park were starting their fourth game after three successive clean sheets yet they were overwhelmed by their opponents.

Swiss boss Inka Grings had said that finding goals was a priority in training yet they struggled to trouble Spain’s defence and registered just one attempt on target.

They head home from their second Fifa Women’s World Cup having topped a group containing Norway, co-hosts New Zealand and the Philippines.

Having required a 121st minute winner in a play-off against Wales in Zurich to qualify, their World Cup ended in disappointing fashion, with their players looking crestfallen as they walked around the pitch applauding fans after full time.

“My team has invested everything at this tournament and I am very proud of them,” said Grings.

“There is nothing I would change and I would select the same players again. There is nothing my players did wrong. they played a really good tournament. Maybe we should have been more defensive against Spain.”

This was Switzerland’s heaviest ever defeat at the Fifa Women’s World Cup and saw them concede as many goals as they had across all their seven previous games at the tournament

Player of the match

ParallueloSalma Paralluelo

Switzerland

Squad number13Player nameWälti

Squad number5Player nameMaritz

Squad number19Player nameAigbogun

Squad number9Player nameCrnogorcevic

Squad number17Player namePiubel

Squad number1Player nameThalmann

Squad number22Player nameTerchoun

Squad number2Player nameStierli

Squad number11Player nameSow

Squad number20Player nameHumm

Squad number8Player nameRiesen

Squad number18Player nameCalligaris

Squad number10Player nameBachmann

Squad number6Player nameReuteler

Squad number3Player nameMarti

Squad number16Player nameMauron

Spain

Squad number18Player nameParalluelo

Squad number11Player namePutellas

Squad number6Player nameBonmatí

Squad number2Player nameBatlle

Squad number23Player nameCata Coll

Squad number10Player nameHermoso

Squad number22Player namedel Castillo

Squad number9Player nameGonzález

Squad number15Player nameNavarro

Squad number12Player nameHernández

Squad number16Player namePérez

Squad number14Player nameCodina

Squad number3Player nameAbelleira

Squad number7Player nameGuerrero

Squad number4Player nameParedes

Squad number17Player nameRedondo

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-3

1 Thalmann

19Aigbogun5Maritz2Stierli8Riesen

11Sow13Wälti6Reuteler

17Piubel10Bachmann9Crnogorcevic

1Thalmann19AigbogunSubstituted forCalligarisat 45’minutes5Maritz2StierliBooked at 73mins8RiesenSubstituted forMartiat 84’minutes11SowSubstituted forTerchounat 45’minutes13Wälti6ReutelerSubstituted forMauronat 45’minutes17PiubelSubstituted forHummat 75’minutes10Bachmann9CrnogorcevicSubstitutes3Marti4Felber7Arfaoui12Peng14Rey15Bühler16Mauron18Calligaris20Humm21Friedli22Terchoun23Lehmann

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

23Coll Lluch

12Hernández4Paredes14Codina2Batlle

6Bonmati3Abelleira10Hermoso

17Redondo9González18Paralluelo

23Coll Lluch12Hernández4Paredes14Codina2Batlle6BonmatíSubstituted forGuerreroat 77’minutes3AbelleiraSubstituted forPérezat 64’minutes10HermosoSubstituted forPutellasat 77’minutes17Redondo9GonzálezSubstituted forNavarroat 64’minutes18ParallueloSubstituted fordel Castilloat 84’minutesSubstitutes1Rodríguez Rivero5Andrés7Guerrero8Caldentey Oliver11Putellas13Salón15Navarro16Pérez19Carmona20Gálvez21Zornoza22del Castillo

Referee:Cheryl Foster

Attendance:43,217

Live Text

Match ends, Switzerland 1, Spain 5.

Second Half ends, Switzerland 1, Spain 5.

Foul by Eva Navarro (Spain).

Viola Calligaris (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Fabienne Humm (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sandrine Mauron.

Foul by Irene Guerrero (Spain).

Lia Wälti (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).

Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alexia Putellas (Spain).

Lia Wälti (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Laia Codina (Spain).

Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution, Switzerland. Lara Marti replaces Nadine Riesen.

Substitution, Spain. Athenea del Castillo replaces Salma Paralluelo.

Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Gaëlle Thalmann.

Attempt saved. Eva Navarro (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Viola Calligaris.

Eva Navarro (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

