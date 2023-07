Switzerland draws 0-0 against Norway in the second World Cup group game. This gives her a good chance of reaching the round of 16.

Fighting Swiss women: Coumba Sow (right) in a header duel with Guro Reit.

Michael Buholzer / Keystone

Switzerland passed its first real test at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. After beating the Philippines 2-0 in the opening game, Inka Grings’ team drew 0-0 against group favorites Norway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook