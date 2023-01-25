Original title: Talent fulfilled? Green leads the 21st rookie data list, 3 games, 2 games, 40+ games against Biao Dongcic

On January 24, Beijing time, in the NBA regular season, the Rockets narrowly beat the Timberwolves 119-114, ending the team’s 13-game losing streak. At the same time, star Jaylen Green scored 42 points to set a career high.

According to statistics, the 13-game losing streak is the longest losing streak in the NBA so far this season. Currently, the Rockets rank last in the Western Conference with 11 wins and 36 losses.

In this game, Jaylen Green played 35 minutes, made 15 of 24 shots, 6 of 12 three-pointers, 6 of 10 free throws, scored 42 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, scoring a career high, with a plus-minus value of +19. ,

Just in the Rockets’ game against the Hornets on January 19, Jaylen Green just scored 40+ points. According to statistics, Jaylen Green became the first 20-year-old player (or younger) to score 40+ points in at least 2 of 3 games after Doncic in 2019.

As a model show in 2021, Jaylen Green has the best statistics, taking the top three scoring spots, namely 42 points today, 41 points against the Hornets on January 19, 41 points against the Hawks last season, and the 2021 class. He is the only rookie who has scored 40+ performances.

