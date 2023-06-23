Home » Talented defender star of the future? I believe he will play fantastically, says the legendary full-back
Talented defender star of the future? I believe he will play fantastically, says the legendary full-back

He is considered one of the most talented defenders of the future. Not for nothing was the 19-year-old American hockey defender Lane Hutson drafted into the NHL by the Montreal Canadiens last year. He also made a name for himself at the recently concluded World Championships in Latvia and Finland, where he contributed six points to the final fourth place. “I believe he will play fantastically,” looks to the future of legendary defender Jaroslav Špaček, a guest of the Příklep show, where he also discussed the connection between student life and hockey life.

