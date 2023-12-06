Tampa SIGNED MILLIONAIRE agreement with former Houston All-Star

The Tampa Bay Rays have added a familiar face to their roster for the 2024 season, welcoming back reliever Chris Devenski. Devenski, who had previously pitched for the Rays during the last part of the 2023 season, had impressive stats during his time with the Houston Astros in the late 2010s.

Devenski spent most of the 2023 season in the Angels’ bullpen, where he posted a 5.08 ERA. However, after being transferred to the Rays at the end of August, his performance improved significantly, posting a 2.08 ERA with nine strikeouts and two walks in eight and two-thirds innings.

The key to Devenski’s success with the Rays was his effective use of his changeup, which he threw 56.5% of the time and achieved a .143 batting average and a .214 slugging percentage with that pitch.

The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a one-year contract with Devenski, with a club option for the 2025 season. The contract guarantees Devenski $1.1 million, with incentives and escalators built in.

Devenski, 31, is a veteran of seven seasons in the Big Leagues and has played for the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, and now the Tampa Bay Rays. He was selected to the All-Star game in 2017, showcasing his talent as a right-handed reliever.

The addition of Devenski to the Rays’ roster demonstrates the team’s commitment to building a strong bullpen for the upcoming season. With his proven track record and the potential for a successful partnership with the Rays, fans can look forward to seeing Devenski back in action on the mound.