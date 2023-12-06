The Transformation of Nicky Jam: A Reflection on His Drastic Weight Loss in 2023

Renowned singer and reggaeton star Nicky Jam has undergone a remarkable transformation in his health after undergoing gastric bypass surgery six months ago. This procedure involves reducing the size of the stomach and its direct connection with the small intestine. At 42 years old, Jam, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, revealed that his constant struggle with being overweight has been a challenge in an industry that requires maintaining good physical shape for activities such as acting in films and starring in music videos.

The El Perdón singer was inspired to make this decision after seeing the positive results of a friend who underwent a similar operation. Although he admitted to having nerves prior to the surgery, he was convinced of the need for the change. After the operation, Jam has managed to lose about 50 kilograms and is still losing weight, especially thanks to another of his passions: basketball.

“I play basketball every day. I’m a big basketball fan, and that’s what I do with my friends, wherever I travel. Here we have a covered track. We play every day, and every time we play basketball, I think I lose a kilo!” declared the musician.

In addition to surgery and sports, Nicky Jam has made significant changes in his diet, but above all, in his relationship with food.

“Before I would wake up and just want to eat. Now I take my time and eat when I want. I feel better. I feel happy. I feel healthy. Two days ago I had blood tests and it came out better than ever.”

However, as Jam himself reiterates, gastric bypass is far from being “the easy way out.” The procedure requires several sacrifices and new habits that can be very complicated to follow.

“These limitations also helped Jam forget about one of his most self-destructive habits: alcohol. Now, the musician “gets dizzy” with very small amounts of wine, which he sees as beneficial since there was a point in his life when he had to fight his addiction to drinking and opioids, which were also key to his Nicky Jam was overweight.

The interview that Nicky Jam offered to People comes just a couple of months after the announcement that he would soon retire. However, before saying goodbye to his audience, Jam plans to do one last tour and release his final album. It is worth mentioning that the artist originally from Massachusetts, United States, began his career in 2004 with the album Vida escante, releasing four more studio albums and the most recent being Infinity from 2021.

Share this: Facebook

X

